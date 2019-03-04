Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

The local real estate board says the benchmark price of a detached home in Metro Vancouver fell nearly 10 per cent year over year as more sellers listed properties, but house hunters continued to take their time in February.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says nearly 28 per cent fewer detached properties sold last month compared with February 2018, and the benchmark price dropped 9.7 per cent to $1,443,100.

READ MORE: Provincial real estate body warns of ‘cracks’ in Canadian economy in 2019

Across all residential property types, sales dropped 32.8 per cent compared with a year ago and were 42.5 per cent below the 10-year February sales average.

The benchmark price for all residential properties fell 6.1 per cent to $1,016,600 over the same time frame, with condominium prices down four per cent to $660,300 and townhomes down 3.3 per cent to $789,300.

The board says sales for apartments fell nearly 36 per cent in February 2019 compared with the same month in 2018 and townhome sales declined nearly 31 per cent.

There were just shy of 3,900 new residential property listings last month — down 7.8 per cent compared with the same month the previous year — and the sales-to-active listings ratio for the month was 12.8 per cent.

The board says there is typically downward pressure on property prices when that ratio falls below 12 per cent “for a sustained period.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Students likely responsible for racist slogans at B.C. school, police say
Next story
It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Just Posted

Child poverty in Mount Waddington region on the rise, now second highest in the province

With child poverty statistics in the North Island on the rise, the… Continue reading

PRESS RELEASE: Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre to host Harm Reduction Conference

The event is hosted by Sacred Wolf with Island Health and First Nations Health Authority.

UPDATE: Neucel Specialty Cellulose sent home five union members who are still considered employees

Approximately 12 workers, five of which were union members, vacated the premises.

North Island Gazette nominated for newspaper excellence for the second year in a row

The Gazette was nominated in “Category B” alongside the Hope Standard and the Revelstoke Review.

UPDATE: Neucel Specialty Cellulose lays off remaining workers, no written notice given

All Neucel Specialty Cellulose employees working at the pulp mill were told to go home on Feb. 27.

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Federal funds to assist with gun lab, grants for at-risk communities

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Grave prices set to discourage bargain hunters

Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

Students likely responsible for racist slogans at B.C. school, police say

Someone scrawled hateful message on the exterior of Topham Elementary on the weekend

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Keith Flint of electronic band The Prodigy dies at 49

Bandmate says Flint killed himself over the weekend at his home near London

Most Read