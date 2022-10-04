About 50 BC Wildfire Service and Metro Vancouver crew members continue to fight the Minnekhada Regional Park from the ground Oct. 4, 2022. (@metrovanemerg/Twitter)

About 50 BC Wildfire Service and Metro Vancouver crew members continue to fight the Minnekhada Regional Park from the ground Oct. 4, 2022. (@metrovanemerg/Twitter)

Metro Vancouver regional park wildfire now under control at 14 hectares

District warns ‘even a small heat source can spark a major fire’

The wildfire in Coquitlam’s Minnekhada Regional Park is back under control following a couple days of concern.

The blaze first broke out on Saturday (Oct. 1) and posed little risk at first at just one hectare in size. By Sunday though, it had grown to 11.6 hectares and the BC Wildfire Service designated it as “out of control.”

The concerning classification remained in place throughout the day Monday as the fire grew to 14 hectares, but as of midday Tuesday the Metro Vancouver Regional District says the blaze is under control.

“Work by ground crews and aerial support over the past 24 hours has allowed firefighters to access critical areas and establish hose lines around the fire perimeter,” the district said in a statement.

Tuesday, 50 BC Wildfire Service and Metro Vancouver crew members are fighting the fire from the ground, with several others battling it from helicopters as well.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a person. The district hasn’t specified how that was done, but said Tuesday that “even a small heat source can spark a major fire.”

Minnekhada Regional Park remains closed.

READ ALSO: Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Metro Vancouver

Previous story
VIDEO: Suspects smash Vancouver’s 2010 Olympic Cauldron
Next story
2 women critically injured in bear attack in northeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Oct. 3. Photo courtesy Youtube
North Island-Powell River MP moves to help seniors at tax time

Port Hardy municipal hall sign. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy’s All Candidates Forum a quiet one thanks to Zoom

Kids listen to some music at the opening of the Woss library. (VIRL photo)
Incredible turnout for library’s official opening celebrations in Woss

Artist John Prevost at his home in Saanich. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
From residential school to prison, John Prevost has come a long way in his healing journey