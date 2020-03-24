Michael Dunahee case still unsolved after 29 years

Michael Dunahee was four-years-old when he disappeared from the Blanshard School Playground. (Black Press Media file photo)

It’s been 29 years since Michael Dunahee disappeared.

On March 24, 1991, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the four-year-old boy went missing from the Blanshard School playground, just a short distance away from his family. A large number of families and spectators were in the area at the time for a touch football game.

Following his disappearance, an extensive search was launched which involved hundreds of volunteers and police from multiple agencies.

Michael was never found.

The Keep the Hope Alive race, which is held every March, was moved online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Crystal Dunahee says the virtual race went well with about 120 people registering online and another 30 who took part in the physical walk while keeping a safe distance.

Every year, the Keep the Hope Alive run takes place in March. Despite canceling this event due to COVID-19, we still found a way to show our support for a very small group of family and close friends who walked the route this a.m. on behalf of the Dunahee family and Child Find BC pic.twitter.com/PwycdoyCKn — VCPU (@VicPD_Union) March 23, 2020

The Victoria Police Department Union posted a photo online of a long line of police vehicles driving the route the race would have taken, stating “we still found a way to show our support for a very small group of family and close friends who walked the route.”

As for Dunahee, she spent the day “keeping [herself] busy” by spending time with her granddaughter.

“We just basically send our gratitude and thanks for the continued support that we’ve been receiving over the years,” she says, adding that she receives a number of supportive messages through their Facebook page, along with the support of people who show up to events such as the race.

Dunahee added that there are still some T-shirts available from the race and if someone wanted to reach out, she would make arrangements to get the shirt to them. All proceeds from the race went to Child Find BC.

The investigation into Michael’s disappearance remains one of the largest missing child investigations in Canada.

“We continue to investigate this file as we utilize new advancements in forensics and technology,” said Detective Sgt. Michelle Robertson, of the historical case review section, in a statement. “We are grateful for the assistance of the public in providing tips, and we remain committed to solving Michael’s disappearance.”

If you have a tip about Michael’s disappearance call the VicPD dedicated tip line at 250-995-7444.



