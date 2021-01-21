(Pxhere)

B.C. nurse suspended after using Tensor bandage to trap long-term care patient in room

Susan Malloch voluntarily agreed to a three-day suspension of her certificate of registration

A Mill Bay nurse is facing a three-day suspension and further disciplinary action after restraining a patient with a Tensor bandage and using a nebulizer without doctor orders in May 2020.

In a consent agreement from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives dated Jan. 12, the college said the incident happened at a long-term care facility that Susan Malloch was working at during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college stated that Malloch trapped the patient in their room by tying a Tensor bandage to the doorknob of a patient’s room and then securing it to a lift outside the room, “effectively placing the client in seclusion.” The college said that she also used a nebulizer without a doctor’s orders and against recommendations for long-term care facilities, which state that nebulizers should not be used unless N95 masks are available.

Malloch voluntarily agreed to a three-day suspension of her certificate of registration, to complete remedial courses and be referred to a regulatory practice consultant at the college.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the college stated.

Most Read