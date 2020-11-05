Kwakiutl First Nation is hosting a mini business school for up to 20 Indigenous people with the aim of increasing Indigenous led entrepreneurship. (Kimberly Kufaas photo)

Kwakiutl First Nation is hosting a mini business school for up to 20 Indigenous people with the aim of increasing Indigenous led entrepreneurship. (Kimberly Kufaas photo)

Mini Indigenous business school coming to Port Hardy

Applications for the free business program are being accepted now

Kwakiutl First Nation is partnering with the University of Victoria and Aboriginal Canadian Entrepreneurs (ACE) to bring business education to Indigenous people in Port Hardy.

The program, free for up to 20 students, will run in-person at the North Island Mall with a rotating roster of visiting professors from UVIC’s business school, covering topics like accounting, marketing, sustainability and business planning.

The goal is to end up with more Indigenous-owned businesses that will tap into local opportunities, and provide employment for community members. It’s also an opportunity to add a certificate to a resume and learn general business skills.

“Everything is a business, so this knowledge is never wasted,” said program manager Brenden Johnston.

It covers a curriculum of six business courses, but the schedule will be less structured than a standard university class, making sure to be flexible to the schedules of students, many of whom may be working full-time. There will be two to three class days per week, with a break over the winter, for a total of 25 in-class days.

Mentorship is a key component, as is the format of hosting the program close to home. Port Hardy is one in a string of mini-business schools that’s been run by UVIC and ACE in B.C. Most recently they ran a session in Campbell River.

The start date and classroom schedule will be negotiated between the cohort and Johnston, a Kwakiutl member who graduated from the UVIC school of business in 2018 and went on to get his masters in business administration in Madrid.

Johnston has moved to Port Hardy for the duration of the program in order to mentor students between class days.

Marion Hunt, Kwakiutl’s education councillor, is excited for people here to be able to seize opportunities on the North Island.

In the past there were folks who completed the program who went on to start pizza restaurants, eco-tourism, an art supply business, funeral services, wilderness adventure tours, life skills, women’s online networking, mobile hair and nails, and the list goes on, she indicated.

“There’s an under-representation of Indigenous entrepreneurs right now, and the values of Indigenous communities, like sustainability, are needed in business,” Johnston added.

He encourages anyone who’s interested to apply. No previous business education is required, and while it’s sponsored by Kwakiutl, any Indigenous person is eligible to join.

Applicants who already have a business idea will be helped to develop that into a viable proposal through the course. Students get a laptop for the duration of the program, and those who complete the course to earn the certificate will keep the laptop.

Funding comes from the B.C. government’s Community Workforce Response Grant.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 12. Contact Brenden Johnston at brendenj@uvic.ca for the application form and for more details.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

EducationIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kwakwaka’wakw hereditary chiefs stand with Gold River-area First Nation in road use battle with logging company
Next story
Trump tweets his outrage in all caps as votes are counted

Just Posted

Following MMFN’s decision to restrict access to WFP trucks, hereditary chiefs and environmental advocacy group Sierra BC has expressed its solidarity with the Nation
Kwakwaka’wakw hereditary chiefs stand with Gold River-area First Nation in road use battle with logging company

Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation restricting highway access to Western Forest Products

Kwakiutl First Nation is hosting a mini business school for up to 20 Indigenous people with the aim of increasing Indigenous led entrepreneurship. (Kimberly Kufaas photo)
Mini Indigenous business school coming to Port Hardy

Applications for the free business program are being accepted now

Remembrance Day last year in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney photo)
North Island Legions are observing Remembrance Day in small, private ceremonies

Port Hardy’s ceremony will be live-streamed and radio broadcast

The semi-truck laying on its side after the crash. (Port McNeill RCMP photo)
Update: Semi-truck crash near Woss remains under investigation by the Port McNeill RCMP

The vehicle was travelling northbound when it entered the southbound ditch.

Fireworks over the Port Hardy sign during FILOMI days. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
13 fireworks permits issued by the District of Port Hardy for Halloween night

Social media was lit up with numerous complaints about fireworks being set off in the North Island.

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

Summer weather conditions near Mount Klitsa in the Alberni Valley. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island local governments consult with experts on climate change planning

Community resilience summit happening online Nov. 6

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
B.C. realtors asked to halt open houses due to spike in COVID cases

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

Most Read