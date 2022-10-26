Mining operations at Brucejack suspended until further notice after critical incident involving a contractor. (Newcrest Canada/Facebook)

Mining operations at Brucejack suspended until further notice after critical incident involving a contractor. (Newcrest Canada/Facebook)

Mining operations at northwest B.C. gold mine suspended after ‘critical incident’ involving contractor

Newcrest Mining says an investigation is underway with no ongoing threat to mining personnel

Mining operations at the Brucejack gold mine in northwest B.C. have been suspended following a “critical incident” involving a contractor.

In a statement, parent company Newcrest Mining, which bought Brucejack last year, said a team member from its mining and development contractor, Procon, was involved in a critical incident at the Brucejack mine, on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Black Press Media has received unconfirmed reports of an accidental death at Brucejack and has reached out to Newcrest for confirmation.

An investigation into the isolated incident is currently underway and Newcrest is working closely with Procon and the relevant authorities, the statement said.

“There is no ongoing threat to the safety or physical well being of the Brucejack team,” said Newcrest.

All mining and processing operations at Brucejack have been suspended until further notice and the Brucejack mine rescue team is in the process of determining safe entry into the incident location, the company said.

“Newcrest’s focus is on providing support to all those impacted during this distressing time. There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of those who work at Newcrest.”

Black Press Media has also reached out to the provincial ministry responsible for mines for a comment about safety inspection.

Brucejack is one of the highest grade operating gold mines in world. It is located 65 km north of Stewart in an area dubbed B.C.’s “Golden Triangle” on Tahltan First Nation territory.

READ ALSO: Newcrest acquires Brucejack Mine’s parent company Pretivm in a $3.5 billion deal

Previous story
Shots fired at Trail hospital; 1 person arrested
Next story
Indigenous people to have greater control over child welfare under new B.C. legislation

Just Posted

The Marine Detective Jackie Hildering wades into the water next to the humpback. (Emily Cowie/MERS photo)
‘Absolutely gutting’: Mourning the death of Spike the humpback whale

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray tours a Mowi Canada West salmon farm on Oct. 14 where she was hosted by the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations whose territory the farm is located in. (Supplied photo)
Coalition of First Nations for Finfish Stewardship thanks fisheries minister for consultations

A young female Humpback whale named ‘Spike’ was found dead off Malcolm Island. (Jared Towers photo)
Young female humpback whale ‘Spike’ found dead off Malcolm Island

The entrance to the Port Hardy swimming pool. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy awards contract for liner installation at dormant indoor swimming pool