Mike Farnworth leave a press conference after answering questions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Mike Farnworth leave a press conference after answering questions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Minister to release enforcement details of COVID-19 travel ban in B.C.

Mike Farnworth announced orders a week ago to limit non-essential travel between three regional zones

British Columbia’s solicitor general is expected to announce more details about the enforcement of a travel ban aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Mike Farnworth, who is also the public safety minister, announced orders a week ago to limit non-essential travel between three regional zones until May 25.

He has said police will conduct periodic road checks at key travel points and violators could be issued $575 fines.

The National Police Federation has criticized the order, saying it lacks clarity and that its RCMP members in B.C. are at risk of public backlash and exposure to the virus due a slow immunization rollout for officers.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association has said Indigenous, Black and racialized communities could be at risk of negative harmful impacts when dealing with police.

However, Farnworth has maintained the province sought input from racialized communities.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Many Victoria residents falsely believe crime has increased, here’s why

Just Posted

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family back in February along with a happy birthsay card signed by a Russian composer who died in 1924. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to Port Hardy family by dead Russian composer stuffed with Ecstasy

Police confirm powder sent from Europe along with ‘Happy Birthday’ wishes was MDMA

Black Press RCMP file photo
Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP join with Missing Children Society of Canada

For more information about this please go to rescu.mcsc.ca

North Island Gazette file photo of Port Hardy council.
Port Hardy council agrees to have lines painted at Fort Rupert school

‘Anything that we do for the community, we typically do through the grant in aid budget.’

The Scarlet Ibis in Holberg. (Scarlet Ibis Facebook photo)
Scarlet Ibis: A facelift for the old red bird

‘Running a small pub and restaurant in a remote community can be a challenge’

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Mohammad Movassaghi, a Vancouver man arrested on allegations he was running a makeshift nightclub inside his penthouse has pleaded guilty to three charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Death due to COVID-19 parties could lead to manslaughter charges: experts

Prof. Lisa Dufraimont of York University’s Osgoode Hall law school said manslaughter charges stem from an unlawful act that causes death

Mike Farnworth leave a press conference after answering questions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Minister to release enforcement details of COVID-19 travel ban in B.C.

Mike Farnworth announced orders a week ago to limit non-essential travel between three regional zones

Crime rates have remained fairly level in Victoria/Esquimalt for the last decade, but are significantly down from the decade before. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Many Victoria residents falsely believe crime has increased, here’s why

Crime rates fairly level over last decade, significantly lower than two decades ago

A bear stands in a field of hemlock parsley. (Courtesy Doug Jones)
Black bears need wild food, not Vancouver Island garbage: B.C. Conservation

May berries be the best treat they find this spring

Chronicle Editor, Cole Schisler taking part in the ageing senses challenge. (Kara Olson photo)
Schisler: Try actually walking a mile in an elder’s shoes

Workday spent with artificially aged senses a real eye-opener

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Fairy Creek logging blockade group files appeal against injunction

Protestors have prevented logging the Vancouver Island valley since August 2020

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Most Read