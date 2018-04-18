FACEBOOK PHOTO/WILDERNESS SEAPLANES The missing boater was identified as Wilderness Seaplanes Chief Pilot Ryan MacDonald.

Missing boater identified as Wilderness Seaplanes pilot

Chief pilot Ryan MacDonald was reported missing April 9

The boater who went missing near the Marble River area has been identified as Wilderness Seaplanes pilot, Ryan MacDonald.

In an April 18 post to their Facebook page, Wilderness Seaplanes announced the mssing boater is their chief pilot Ryan MacDonald.

“Last week one of our long-time employees and friend was declared missing after a boating accident near Port Hardy. It is with immense sadness that we are now dealing with the loss of our beloved chief pilot, Ryan MacDonald,” stated the company.

MacDonald was reported missing to the RCMP on April 9, when the 45-year-old pilot failed to show up for work.

“RCMP were advised that the male, a Port Hardy resident, had made plans to attend a remote cabin on Alice Lake on Friday evening, April 6th,” said Port Hardy Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen in an April 10 press release, adding “He failed to show up for work on Monday morning causing friends and co-workers to become concerned and contact police.”

A three-day long search of the area found MacDonald’s truck and boat trailer at the Alice Lake boat launch near the Marble River Campground along Hwy 30 and an overturned boat was found in the Marble River Rapids down stream of the Marble River Bridge.

The search was suspended on April 13 due to rising water levels making the area unsafe for search and rescue crews to continue.

“All the rain we have received over the past couple of days have caused the water levels to rise significantly,” said Olsen, adding “This was causing logs and debris to dislodge making the area unsafe for the divers, their safety crews, and the Swift Water searchers.”

He said the search will recommence once “The water levels recede enough to allow us to safely re-enter the water.”

“Ryan was a humble, caring, knowledgeable and humorous character who always had a story to tell and a smile on his face,” stated Wilderness Seaplanes, adding “Wilderness Seaplanes send our sincerest condolences to his entire family and friends.We thank all of you that have called and expressed your thoughts for his family and us.”

The post finished stating, “Ryan – you are in our hearts and thoughts, and we will miss you.”

 

FACEBOOK PHOTO/WILDERNESS SEAPLANES A photo of Wilderness Seaplanes plane in flight was included in the comapny’s post about Ryan MacDonald.

Previous story
54% of B.C. residents support Kinder Morgan pipeline: poll
Next story
Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

Just Posted

Missing boater identified as Wilderness Seaplanes pilot

Chief pilot Ryan MacDonald was reported missing April 9

NIC scholarships available for Mount Waddington students

Students have a week left to apply for 415 awards

Concert Society goes out on a high note

Jim Byrnes and the Sojourners close out the Concert Society’s 2018 season

NISS’ new totem pole takes shape

Totem pole to be raised during a special ceremony in May

IGA fundraiser brings in $6,000 for Humboldt Broncos

Port McNeill IGA teamed up with the Port McNeill Minor Hockey Association for a bbq fundraiser.

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says B.C. ski hill

Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

B.C.’s annual 4-20 protest still relevant: spokesman

Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday

Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Melina Roberge, 24, pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the drug in suitcase

At just 20, Henderson on pace to being most decorated Canadian pro golfer

Brooke Henderson is looking to three wins as one of the most successful professionals in her sport

Most Read