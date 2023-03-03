MLA Babchuk says extensive funding will support big projects for people in her riding

A historic investment of almost $20 million for Campbell River and Northern Vancouver Island will help enable the communities to fund key projects, ensuring that people have services they can rely on as populations grow.

“All communities in the North Island have unique needs,” said North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. “The money provided through the Growing Community fund will allow these communities to invest in their priorities, to make sure that their infrastructure, recreation, and services can meet the needs of people and their families”

As communities continue to grow, local governments are having to meet increased strain on infrastructure and amenities including, roads, transit, water and electrical systems, as well as community centers, parks and social services. The Growing Communities Fund is a landmark investment that will see the BCNDP government distribute $1 billion across B.C.’s 188 municipalities and regional districts to support their unique needs.

The following municipalities are the ones receiving funding

Campbell River – $8,587,000

Strathcona Regional District – $2,638,000

Port Hardy – $1,971,000

Port McNeill – $1,370,000

Mount Waddington Regional District – $1,029,000

Gold River – $969,000

Port Alice – $783,000

Alert Bay – $658,000

Tahsis – $650,000

Sayward – $622,000

Zeballos – $553,000

This one-time fund supports the Union of BC Municipalities’ (UBCM) 2022 Resolution EB58, Improving Provincial Grant Process, and recommendation five of their 2021 report, Ensuring Local Government Financial Resiliency. The grants are intended to complement, rather than displace, existing infrastructure funding (like sewer, water, roads).

