BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO North Island MLA Claire Trevena talks about the 12 new licensed child care spaces in Port Hardy.

MLA Claire Trevena talks 12 new licensed child care spaces to Port Hardy

“Parents have struggled to find adequate child care for years”

Families in Port Hardy will benefit from 12 new licensed child care spaces thanks to a $38,415 investment through the province’s Childcare BC New Spaces Fund, announced New Democrat MLA for North Island, Claire Trevena.

To help deliver these new spaces, the B.C. government has partnered with School Board No. 85 as well as the North Island Crisis and Counselling Centre.

“Parents have struggled to find adequate child care for years,” said Trevena. “Today’s announcement will come as a relief to those who have been eagerly awaiting care options so they could return to work.”

This is a renovation of an existing modular built in 1997 on Port Hardy Secondary School property, which hasn’t been used in years. The proposed project will renovate half of this building to create 12 Group Child Care (under 36 months) spaces. The other half of the building will be used as an office for local early intervention programs.

Trevena added that two spaces in the centre will be reserved for high school students requiring child care while attending classes and the centre will work with school counsellors to support young parents and their children, provide parents with resources, referrals to services and programs and assist parents with subsidy applications.

These new child care spaces are part of our commitment to deliver more affordable care across the province. The fund will continue to support the creation of more spaces, making life easier for families.

For more information, please visit: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare.

– Press release

Previous story
Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home
Next story
64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Just Posted

Mowi Canada West releases statement on Nanaimo teenager’s workplace death

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time, all of us at Mowi are devastated by this tragedy.”

MLA Claire Trevena talks 12 new licensed child care spaces to Port Hardy

“Parents have struggled to find adequate child care for years”

MLA Claire Trevena welcomes funding for school upgrades

“For 16 years, the BC Liberals cut funding for our school districts”

Teenager dies in workplace accident off the coast of Port Hardy

National champion BMXer from Nanaimo died Sunday, March 10

MP Rachel Blaney hopes DFO listens to locals about Chinook fishery issue

“I implore you and your Ministry to be thorough in your consultation”

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Taxpayers won’t be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells, regulator says

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

Most Read