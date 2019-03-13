MLA Claire Trevena welcomes funding for school upgrades

North Island MLA Claire Trevena says students in the North Island will benefit from safer, more efficient schools thanks to over $3.4 million in provincial funding for school upgrade projects in the Campbell River, Vancouver Island West, and the Vancouver Island North School District.

“For 16 years, the BC Liberals cut funding for our school districts, leaving them with a backlog of school maintenance projects,” said MLA Claire Trevena via press release. “These important school upgrades across the North Island will offer parents peace of mind knowing that their children are spending their days in safe and well-maintained classrooms.”

Vancouver Island North (SD85) is receiving $1,131,930 in funding for school maintenance projects, including:

School Enhancement Program;

Eagle View Elementary roof upgrades/replacement.

These funding programs are part of a $206 million provincial investment under the Annual Facilities Grant (AFG), School Enhancement Program, Carbon Neutral Capital Program and Bus Replacement Program, to ensure students have well-maintained learning environments and bus services that are safe, comfortable and efficient.

This year’s overall funding is a $500,000 increase from the previous year, and a $20.6 million increase from 2016/17.

The New Democrat government has delivered historic levels of funding to B.C. schools, including the biggest operative and capital budgets in B.C. history, an extra $1-billion in classroom funding over 2016/17, $2.7-billion over three years to build, seismically upgrade and expand K-12 schools, and a new annual $5-million playground fund.

– Press release