MLA says skills training will help people in the North Island get back to work

People whose jobs were affected by COVID-19, and those in vulnerable or underrepresented groups, will be able to access new training and job opportunities to find their place as our economy recovers from COVID-19.

“People on the North Island are resilient and know that by working together we can recover economically that much quicker,” said MLA Babchuk. “Our government is investing in that recovery, supporting training for people to find work in in-demand jobs or start their own business and build our region back better than before.”

Many programs are already underway and additional training opportunities will start in the next few months. Programs being offered on the North Island include:

The BC Care Providers Association will deliver the Health Care Assistant Diploma to 16 participants with an investment of $264,000;

North Island College will deliver the Marine Essential Skills Project in Port Hardy and Port McNeill to 20 participants, with a total investment of $82,000; and

The Port Hardy & District Chamber of Commerce will deliver the Digital Marketing for Small Business Project to 12 participants with an investment of $109,800.

Babchuk says a total of $95 million has been allocated to organizations around the province that provide skills training and employment services to over 9,000 people. This investment includes both provincial and federal funding through the Canada-B.C. Workforce Development Agreement.

This is part of the New Democrat government’s Economic Recovery Plan to help thousands of people upskill or reskill and find good, sustainable jobs. These programs complement a provincial investment of $20 million earlier this year for short-term training projects to help people enter or rejoin the workforce.

If you are an employer seeking funding to train new or existing staff, see B.C. Employer Training Grant: https://www.workbc.ca/Employer-Resources/BC-Employer-Training-Grant.aspx

If you are unemployed and looking for a program that can help you get back on your feet and into the labour market, see STE Economic Recovery Programs: https://www.workbc.ca/Training-Education/STE-Economic-Recovery-Programs.aspx

BC governmentCOVID-19