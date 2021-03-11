Workers walking through the Molson Coors brewery in Chilliwack last fall. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Molson Coors hires IT investigators after cyber attack takes systems offline

No indication yet if cybersecurity hit on Molson Coors has impacted FV Brewery at Chilliwack

Molson Coors is working with IT investigators after a cybersecurity attack disrupted some of their online operations.

An systems outage was reported Thursday (March 11), but is not known how the cyber incident will impact B.C. operations, such as those at the Molson Coors Fraser Valley Brewery at Chilliwack.

“We have engaged a leading forensic IT firm to assist our investigation into the incident and are working around the clock to get our systems back up as quickly as possible,” according to a statement issued by Adam Collins, Molson Coors chief communications and corporate affairs officer.

“We will continue to communicate with our business partners with updates.”

The Progress had asked officials if any beer production or shipments from Chilliwack had been disrupted but there were no further details forthcoming.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

