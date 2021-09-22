The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mom, toddler found dead were killed in suspect’s Alberta apartment: RCMP

Resident of same Hinton complex charged with two counts of second-degree murder

RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths.

Police say the bodies of the 24-year-old woman and her child were discovered last Friday but they are unable to say where they were found because the case is before the courts.

RCMP in a release say they died on Thursday — the day before they were reported missing.

Police say autopsies completed on the weekend determined the deaths are homicides.

Robert Keith Major, 53, of Hinton, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to human remains.

RCMP say the mother and child lived in the same apartment complex as Major, whose next court appearance is Oct. 20 in Hinton provincial court.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
Prey beats predator as mountain goat fatally gores grizzly bear in B.C. park
Next story
Southern resident killer whale grandma, 47, missing and likely dead: researchers

Just Posted

Terry Fox Run Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
In-person Terry Fox Run returns to Port Hardy

Indoor raceways at an existing land-based aquaculture facility, similar to those planned for the proposed Gold River Aquafarms facility. Photo courtesy Robert Walker.
Gold River Aquafarms project waiting on regulatory green light

Cole Speck sits in his Campbell River studio among some incomplete works. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Indigenous artist carves own path while honouring past

NDP candidate for North Island - Powell River, Rachel Blaney. Photo contributed
Rachel Blaney on her way to victory in North Island – Powell River