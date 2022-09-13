Port Hardy municipal hall. (North Island Gazette file photo)

Port Hardy municipal hall. (North Island Gazette file photo)

More candidates come forward, District of Port Hardy will be holding an election

Port Hardy now has eight people running for six councillor positions

The District of Port Hardy now has enough people running for council to hold an election.

After the original nomination deadline ended at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9 with only five people putting their names forward for the six available councillor seats, the district was forced to extend the nomination period for three more days, ending on Monday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m.

After the extension ended, the District of Port Hardy now has eight people running for the six councillor positions, here’s the full list of names:

Janet Dorward;

Dennis Dugas;

Jamie Keamo;

Fred Robertson;

Marilynn Salski;

Treena Smith;

Brian Texmo; and

John Tidbury.

The candidate deadline for withdrawal is 4 p.m., Sept. 16. The official campaign period starts Sept. 17.

