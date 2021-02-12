More female realtors on Vancouver Island are reporting thery are being harassed by phone calls and texts of a sexual nature. (File photo)

More female realtors on Vancouver Island are reporting thery are being harassed by phone calls and texts of a sexual nature. (File photo)

More Island realtors targets of sexually charged texts and calls

At least eight more cases on Island now

More female realtors on Vancouver Island have reported they have been, or are being, victimized with texts and phone calls that are sexual in nature.

A realtor from Nanaimo, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Citizen on Feb. 10 that she has been getting such phone calls and texts for three years, as have at least seven other realtors on the Island, in addition to the reports of approximately two dozen realtors on the Lower Mainland experiencing the same thing.

RELATED STORY: DUNCAN REALTOR SEXUALLY HARASSED ON PHONE, TEXTS

She said she has been in touch with the other victims on the Island, as well as some of the ones on the Lower Mainland, and they are sure it’s the same man who is responsible for the calls and texts.

The realtor said the man apparently has a type that he likes to single out and prey on.

“If you look at all our photos, we’re all about the same age and the majority of us are blonde,” she said.

“It’s a gross and disturbing game he seems to be playing, and he appears to be getting braver as the calls and texts to women realtors are escalating. I’ve made numerous police reports on the matter but there has been little action by the police, so I’m hoping they will begin to take it more seriously now that the problem seems to be getting worse.”

The Citizen reported earlier this week that the Duncan realtor was the only one on Vancouver Island that is known to have been harassed sexually by phone and/or text.

RELATED STORY: MAN ACCUSED OF CYBERBULLYING LATE AMANDA TODD WILL SOON FACE CHARGES IN B.C. COURT

Vancouver Island Real Estate Board president Ian Mackay said at the time that the board was only aware of the harassment the Duncan realtor was experiencing last week after she reported the abuse, but he said he has asked his staff to investigate if more reports were filed after learning of the realtor from Nanaimo, and the others on the Island.

“We have no recent information, other than from [the Duncan realtor], so we’re going to look a little further back,” he said.

“I think it may be ramping up and people are beginning to come forward now that they know they are not alone in this. It’s seems to be a bigger problem than we thought and we believe the police are starting to look at the cases more closely. The VIREB encourages realtors to report to the police and the board if they are getting calls and texts like this.”

Mackay said he doesn’t know at this stage what course of action the board will take on the matter once its own investigation is complete, but the VIREB intends as a first step to republish the safety guidelines for realtors.

The safety guidelines include protocols for realtors to protect themselves, which includes a list of “best practices” that encourages them to record who they are seeing during an appointment, when and where they are meeting, and when they plan to return.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online
Next story
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

Just Posted

Eric Hjorliefson, Mark Abma and Chris Rubens climb for their powder on Mount Cain. (Matchstick Productions image)
Mount Cain documentary eye-candy for powder lovers

Filmed before COVID, film hearkens back to crowded fires and mask-free life

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s office said that Mowi’s intention to cull fish is unfortunate but the government is not directing the company to take this option. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

DFO says it has not ordered the cull nor denied transfer to other sites

North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council
Council votes in favour of helping fund back-up battery system

“Duplicating that in a town of 2,400 people? I can’t support that”

Alert Bay Mayor Dennis Buchanan. (Submitted)
Q&A: Mayor Dennis Buchanan proud of how Alert Bay handled COVID outbreak

Successful response all due to great cooperation, he said

The potentially illicit substance found in the package. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to Port Hardy family

“We don’t know if its drugs or bath powder or what it is — The substance is being tested”

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

B.C. reports 445 more coronavirus cases province-wide Friday

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

More female realtors on Vancouver Island are reporting thery are being harassed by phone calls and texts of a sexual nature. (File photo)
More Island realtors targets of sexually charged texts and calls

At least eight more cases on Island now

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

Most Read