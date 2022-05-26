More Malahat construction, expected to start this summer, will take a year to complete

More Malahat construction is expected to start this summer. Crews are pictured temporarily repairing the Trans-Canada Highway in the fall of 2021 after heavy rains caused damage to the roadway. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Work is now expected to start this summer on what the province says will be permanent repairs to the flood-damaged section of the Malahat.

The repairs include restoring a 50-metre northbound Tunnel Hill section of the Trans-Canada Highway that had its drainage and slope stability damaged by last fall’s intense rain event.

The work, located just north of Finlayson Arm Road, will replace the 80-metre retaining wall in the area to secure the slope against future extreme rain events. Construction is expected to be complete by next summer.

Efforts will be made to do the work at night when possible in order to maintain the daytime traffic flow in both directions, the province said Thursday. Drivers will get a heads up about any traffic disruptions, including possible periods of single-lane alternating traffic and short, intermittent full closures, the province added. Up-to-date traffic notifications will be posted to driveBC.ca.

Drivers are asked to use caution.

The almost $15-million contract for the project was awarded to the Nanaimo-based Windley Contracting Ltd.

“This project ensures safety for drivers and increases resiliency during future extreme climate events,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in a release.

READ: Permanent flooding repairs expected this spring on Malahat

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatWest Shore