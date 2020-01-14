(Black Press Media files)

More snow, Arctic inflow on the way for B.C.’s south coast

Some areas could see 15 centimetres of snow and wind gusts could hit 90 kilometres

More snow and cold weather is set to continue pounding B.C.’s south coast this week.

Environment Canada said the region will see “several rounds of snow,” starting with light flurries in some areas Tuesday morning.

Both Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are expected to see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning, and a few more centimetres throughout the day.

The eastern, central and western sections of Vancouver Island could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning, although it is expected to easy by nightfall.

The agency is forecasting the Fraser Valley could expect northeast winds of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour with gusts as high as 90 kilometres. The winds combined with cold temperatures could lead to windchill values of -20C or lower.

Thursday is not expected to be particularly snowy for the Lower Mainland, although the region could get a “glancing blow” as another weather system passes through.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Canadian investigators to visit site of airplane crash near Iranian capital
Next story
Open house: What do you want to see planned for Port Hardy’s future?

Just Posted

VIDEO: North Island Atom Eagles run over Victoria Racquet Club B2 Kings

“This team has come so far this year, from a tough time in tiering to where we are now”

North Island Peewee Eagles hold on to win against Tier 2 Nanaimo Clippers

“All three lines and all of our defence came ready to play and contributed in the win”

Open house: What do you want to see planned for Port Hardy’s future?

“We want all ages to participate in this exciting project which will last the duration of 2020”

Employers excited for Extreme Education and Career Fair

Job-seekers can bring resumes to the Comox Community Centre on Jan. 23

North Island Bantam Eagles win two more big games on the road

“as a coaching staff, we talk about getting a good jump out of the gate”

VIDEO: Canadian investigators to visit site of airplane crash near Iranian capital

The attack killed all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians

RCMP set up checkpoint, give workers access to northern B.C. LNG pipeline

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

BC Ferries cancelled 163 sailings across multiple routes over the weekend

Two weeks into 2020 cancellations have passed the halfway mark of an average year

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

Baynes Sound Connector ferry avoids crossing paths with drifting oyster rafts

A visual estimate at the time suggests it was more than a kilometer away from the vessel.

Most Read