View Royal following a December snowfall. More snow might be headed to Vancouver Island overnight Jan. 3. (Don Denton/News Staff)

More snow inbound overnight for parts of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada predicts sudden flurries, low visibility

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Vancouver Island as more snow threatens to hit the region overnight Monday (Jan. 3) and into Tuesday.

The government body is predicting “pockets of flurries” from Jan. 3 to 4, bringing short bursts of heavy snow.

The impacted locations are Fanny Bay to Duncan, Gibsons to Earls Cove, Port Alberni, Lake Cowichan, Port Renfrew, Sooke, Jordan River, Highway 4 – Coombs to Port Alberni and the Malahat Highway.

“Some of these pockets may produce short bursts of heavy snow with sudden reduction in visibility and rapidly accumulation snow on roads and walkways,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada is reminding residents to prepare for sudden changes in road conditions, especially visibility during heavy snow.

