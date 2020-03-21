More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

B.C. now has 424 cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 10 fatalities.

Provincial health officials announced 74 new cases and one death during a Saturday news briefing, bringing the total number of cases by region to: 230 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 126 in Fraser Health, 37 in Vancouver Island Health, 27 in Interior Health and four in Northern Health.

Of those who have tested positive for the disease, 27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care.

Six people have fully recovered.

More to come.

Coronavirus