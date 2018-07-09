Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

A Kremlin spokesman has expressed condolences over the death of a British woman who was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent last month.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that Moscow “is deeply concerned over the continuous cases of these poison elements” in Britain. Peskov added that such attacks present a danger not only inside the UK, but also in Europe as a whole.

Peskov said that linking Russia to the poisoning would be “absurd.”

READ MORE: Russian spy attacked with nerve agent

Asked whether the death could cloud the upcoming US-Russia summit in Helsinki next week, Peskov replied that the poisoning “has not relation” to the meeting. He said “it’s Britain’s problem and the problem of how interested Britain is in a real investigation.”

Moscow says London has declined its offers for a joint investigation into the poisonings.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline
Next story
Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Just Posted

VIDEO: James Reginald Hayward memorial bench unveiled on the three-year anniversary of his death

“I want this to be a place where people can go and remember James and think about James.”

Tri-Port celebrates Canada Day 2018

This is how the Tri-Port celebrated Canada Day this year.

Robotics camp takes over North Island College in Port Hardy

The camp was for students, aged 9 to 12, to build, program and remotely control Lego robots.

Blight on Robson Bight?

The Big Read: Green movement worried old-growth logging threatens legendary orca rubbing beaches

The Port Alice Yacht Club undergoes major renovations

The total cost of the renovations will be $50,000.

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design buy 2020

BC Ferries sailing cancellation continue between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

The court-ordered deadline to reunite kids with their parents is Tuesday

Weinstein pleads not guilty on sex crime charges, released on bail

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault

Hospital employees’ union calls on B.C. to stop care home staff layoffs

Union calling on health ministry and Fraser Health to save jobs

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Most Read