Additional sailings are beginning for 10 B.C. Ferries routes from the Southern Gulf Islands to the North Coast. (B.C. Ferries)

Most of restored B.C. Ferries sailings set to start on April 1

Low-volume early and late ferry runs were cancelled in 2014

The B.C. government’s $5.8 million subsidy increase for B.C. Ferries to restore low-volume sailings that were cut in 2014 means most of the extra sailings will be leaving the dock starting April 1, Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says.

The 2,700 sailings per year are added to minor routes from the Southern Gulf Islands up to Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii by increasing the $180 million annual provincial subsidy to B.C. Ferries to cover the costs.

Additional sailings from Nanaimo Harbour to Gabriola Island are to be increased in early April after a community survey, B.C. Ferries said in a statement Thursday. The Alliford Bay-Skidegate route between Haida Gwaii islands requires additional staff to go from 12-hour operation to 16 hours, and will begin once recruiting and relocating staff is complete.

When former transportation minister Todd Stone implemented the reductions in April 2014, he said they were necessary to make the ferry service viable. Stone cited the Monday night sailing between Alliford Bay and Skidegate that had an average load of one passenger and one vehicle.

READ MORE: MLAs spar over ferry impacts on killer whales

READ MORE: Debit cards OK for B.C. Ferries, except loading

The Inside Passage route between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert, the longest and most heavily subsidized B.C. Ferries route, needs vessel refit and staff recruitment to add more service at the start of the summer, B.C. Ferries said it is investigating the feasibility of extending the summer schedule into the fall of this year, with more service to be added next year.

The 2013 service review reported the vehicle usage of each affected sailing. For Campbell River to Quadra Island, where Trevena lives, the 8 p.m. ferry was running at less than five per cent capacity seven days a week.

Additional sailings are to begin April 1 on the following routes and users should check B.C. Ferries’ schedule to find adjusted sailing times:

• Crofton-Vesuvius

• Earls Cove-Saltery Bay

• Horseshoe Bay-Bowen Island

• Port Hardy-Mid-Coast-Prince Rupert

• Powell River-Texada Island

• Campbell River-Quadra Island

• Quadra Island-Cortes Island

Transport Canada rules require that B.C. Ferries vessels be fully staffed regardless of passenger load so that a ferry at full capacity can be evacuated in case of emergency.

The 2014 reductions also included the elimination of free senior fares from Monday to Thursday across the B.C. Ferries fleet, which have since been restored by the NDP government. The 2014 service review was estimated to save more than $18 million per year.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Veterans Affairs Minister injured while touring submarine in Victoria
Next story
One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

Just Posted

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The Suquash triangle

Douglas Bradshaw is a landscape/wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice, B.C.

Stellar Jay Organics is no longer, now known as North Island Cannabis

“Everything we’ve put into this project has been with a lot of heart”

Seniors need your help to grow their new greenhouse at the Senior Citizens Centre

drop by the Senior’s Centre to sign up for a work party or call Kris Huddlestan at 250-949-9744.

New faces at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is getting ready for it’s 2019… Continue reading

Scotiabank faces disgruntled Port Alice crowd

Residents were told the ATM will not be staying, along with the vault and other physical attributes.

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

Alaskan hunters caught killing sleeping bear and cubs

Warning graphic footage

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Most of restored B.C. Ferries sailings set to start on April 1

Low-volume early and late ferry runs were cancelled in 2014

Most Read