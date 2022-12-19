Much of the Island can expect snow overnight, starting late Monday (Dec. 19) according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada map)

Much of the Island can expect snow overnight, starting late Monday (Dec. 19) according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada map)

Most of Vancouver Island could see 10-15 cm of snow starting Monday evening

Incoming system expected to dump snow across Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

With an Arctic front chilling the air, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for most of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland early Monday (Dec. 19)

Snowfall of 10 to 15 cm is forecast starting tonight, with up to 20 cm possible for Victoria, according to Environment Canada.

A low-pressure system is expected to land in Washington State late Monday evening and could brush through the southern part of British Columbia giving another round of snow. Due to outflow winds, heavier snow is expected for Victoria, Malahat Highway, Southern Gulf Islands, Lake Cowichan, Port Renfrew, and East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Fanny Bay. Snow will taper off late Tuesday morning on Vancouver Island and Tuesday afternoon on the mainland.

READ ALSO: Snow settling down on Saanich Peninsula with more in the forecast for Greater Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Weather

 

Snow falls early Monday (Dec. 19) at the start of the Malahat looking south from Mill Bay. (Drive BC)

Snow falls early Monday (Dec. 19) at the start of the Malahat looking south from Mill Bay. (Drive BC)

Previous story
Transit officials seeing steady growth for Nanaimo-Cowichan express bus
Next story
Negotiators reach nature deal at COP15 despite objections from African countries

Just Posted

Port McNeill mayor and council. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill council finishes off the year with jam-packed agenda full of town business

Black Press Media file
MVI at the ‘T’ intersection near Port McNeill caused by driver failing to yield to oncoming traffic

Port McNeill Hospital will be open 24/7 during the closures. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Island Health announces more North Island emergency department closures

VIHA logo
Island Health announces 2022/2023 Community Wellness Grant recipients