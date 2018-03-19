An example of an emergency preparedness kit. (City of Victoria photo)

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

British Columbians have no one to blame but themselves for not being ready for an emergency, a survey commissioned by the provincial government suggests.

Fifty-four per cent of the more than 1,200 respondents said they have a draft emergency plan, according to results released Monday suggest, but only 13 per cent of them have actually completed one.

Emergency kits were also lacking around the province: Only four in 10 people have one in their car, and only three in 10 have one ready at home.

And there’s no good reason why: most people cited “personal laziness” and “apathy.”

Most British Columbians had some emergency supplies, but key items were lacking.

Only 60 per cent had prepared at least four litres of water per person per day, and less than half had cash in small bills, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, a whistle or a dust mask.

If the worst did happen, most people weren’t prepared to rebuild, either.

Around half of people living in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island were insured against earthquakes, and less than half of southern Interior and northern residents were covered for wildfires.

All around, most people admitted they didn’t really understand how their insurance worked or what it covered.

Previous story
Ocean expedition explores never-before-seen depths on B.C.’s Central Coast
Next story
B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Just Posted

Pacific Coastal Airlines in the hot seat at council meeting

Boothroyd noted Pacific Coastal Airlines “Give is larger than the size of our footprint.”

Sedin Family Foundation sponsors Port Hardy youth to attend leadership conference and Canucks game

“I’m really grateful to the Sedins for making it possible”

Ocean expedition explores never-before-seen depths on B.C.’s Central Coast

The expedition visited Bella Bella on their Central Coast route

North Island author Lucy Haché to launch second book at Café Guido in Port Hardy

‘Lucy Haché is a writer and adventurer of First Nations/Métis and Scottish/Irish descent’

North Island Farmers’ Market named Farmers Market of the Year!

The North Island Farmers’ Market Association takes home BC wide award.

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

North Island Lanes hosts 32nd annual Vancouver Island 5 Pin Championships

North Island Lanes hosted the 32 annual Vancouver Island 5 Pin Championships… Continue reading

Comox Valley Valley lotto ticket worth $2 million

Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in the Comox Valley was chanelling… Continue reading

Pro-Trump protest sign with F-word is OK, court rules

Judges say Ontario man can protest publicly, even using vulgar language

VIDEO: Police officer looking for distracted drivers gets hit by truck

Road safety investigator clipped by trailer while patrolling busy intersection

YVR wants you to help name three new puppies

Say hello to the Vancouver Airport’s new assistance pups

Man dies in crash on Island Highway

Man thrown from his vehicle, alcohol believed to be a factor in accident near Parksville

Suspect who attacked autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

29-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read