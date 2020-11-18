Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo by Tom Zytaruk)

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo by Tom Zytaruk)

Mother accused in Langley child-murder trial collapses in court

There are concerns KerryAnn Lewis may not be fit to stand trial

WARNING: This story may contain disturbing content

KerryAnn Lewis’s murder trial came to a sudden halt on Wednesday when she collapsed in the courtroom, just after the judge had decided to pause the hearings to get a medical assessment for Lewis.

A loud thud was audible over the audio link to the trial, and court staff called for emergency medical personnel to check Lewis out. Crown prosecutor Kristen LeNoble confirmed Lewis had collapsed.

Lewis was taken back to the New Westminster Court House’s cells to be seen by BC EHS paramedics. She was able to speak after collapsing.

Lewis’s murder trial had already been paused Tuesday, as her lawyer, Marilyn Sandford, expressed concern about her client’s mental and physical state.

The court didn’t hear from any witnesses on Tuesday, according to LeNoble, and Supreme Court Justice Martha Devlin ordered that a doctor examine Lewis overnight.

However, that didn’t happen.

Lewis was back in court Wednesday, having told her lawyer, Marilyn Sandford, that she was feeling better and ready to continue.

But there was still concern from Crown prosecutor Christopher McPherson about whether the trial should press ahead without an assessment of Lewis.

The judge agreed.

“The priority is determining Ms. Lewis’s fitness, at least on a preliminary basis,” said Devlin.

The court will reconvene on Friday, Nov. 20, Devlin said. Evidence from a toxicology specialist was expected that day, but it’s uncertain what will happen now.

Lewis is charged with first degree murder in the death of her seven-year-old daughter Aaliyah Rosa.

The Crown has said they intend to show that Aaliyah was sedated and drowned in the bathtub of Lewis’s Langley apartment on July 22, 2018. Lewis has pleaded not guilty.

This was the second time Lewis’s physical health has impacted the trial. Earlier this month, two days were missed due to Lewis being ill with what was feared to be coronavirus.

Several witnesses have also had their testimony delayed because they were exposed to or contracted coronavirus and had to quarantine.

CourtIHITLangleymurder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions
Next story
‘I want my son back’: B.C. mother pleads for information on man missing since 2016

Just Posted

Trees downed on the Frigon Road to Port Alice. (David Burnett | Facebook)
UPDATE: North Island power to be restored by 5 p.m. Wednesday for most regions

BC Hydro dispells myth that it could take a week to restore

This ramp is where the old whaling station in Coal Harbour used to drag whales to be processed. On Tuesday they could have swam themselves up. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
PHOTOS: A king tide tangled with a rainstorm to make dramatically high water levels

Coal Harbour withstood the phenomena, but it was unlike any they’d seen before

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 86 of the Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

Falling tree on Byng Road.
Trees down over power lines on Byng Road

At least four trees fell in powerful windstorm

U11 Eagles talk with the coaching staff before their game against Comox. (Submitted photo)
North Island Eagles continue to rack up big wins

All four North Island Eagles rep hockey teams played games on the weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

Ultramarathoner Jerry Hughes looks positive as he finishes his 98th lap of the Cowichan Sportsplex track on Sunday, Nov. 15, the first day of his bid to break the Canadian six-day running record. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Six-day running record bid still going strong at Cowichan Sportsplex

Two records have already fallen as Jerry Hughes pushes on

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

(Stock photo)
Police on Vancouver Island investigating ‘dangerous’ thefts from traffic lights

At least four cases where batteries were stolen from lights or electronic signs

Dane Stanway. (IHIT)
‘I want my son back’: B.C. mother pleads for information on man missing since 2016

Dane Stanway has been missing since spring 2016

Most Read