Chelsea Cardno went missing on June 14, 2022 while out walking her dog JJ (Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

Mother of missing Kelowna woman confirms body found in flooded field is her daughter

‘It is with very heavy hearts that we have to announce that we have found our sweet Chelsea’

The mother of Chelsea Cardno has confirmed a body found in a flooded field near Mission Creek is her daughter.

Diane posted this message on the Help Us Find Chelsea Cardno Facebook Page this morning:

“Good morning everyone, this is Chelsea’s mom Diane. It is with very heavy hearts that we have to announce that we have found our sweet Chelsea. I need to take this time to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support over the last 11 days.

To all those that came out to help us search, the tireless hours out combing through the brush, walking hours along the Greenway, we left no stone unturned.

The community came together to bring my Sweet Pea home, and I will be forever grateful. Chelsea’s beloved JJ is still missing, so please keep your eyes open for him.

We ask for privacy in the coming days to come to terms with this great loss. At this time the family will not be making any statements to the media. We will reach out to a select few media outlets when are ready.”

Diane’s heart-breaking message also asks to keep following the page as the family will be planning a celebration of Chelsea’s life in the next few weeks.

Kelowna RCMP released a statement Jun.24 that a farmer had reported finding a body on flooded property in the 3600 block of Berard Road around 5 p.m.

