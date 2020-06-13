UPDATED: Motor vehicle incident on Malahat leads to lane closures in both directions

A motor vehicle incident on the Malahat caused traffic delays on Saturday afternoon. (Google Maps)

A motor vehicle incident has closed both north and southbound lanes on the Malahat at Okotoks Drive – about four kilometres north of Langford.

Emergency crews are responding to the incident which took place on Saturday afternoon in the northbound lanes.

Just before 3 p.m. on June 13, West Shore RCMP confirmed that officers were responding to the incident in the northbound lanes of the Malahat. RCMP could not provide any more details.

A tweet from DriveBC says the highway has been reduced to one available lane and that delays are to be expected and a detour is not available. The next update from DriveBC is expected at 6 p.m.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – The #Malahat has been reduced to one lane available, in either direction, through the Otokoks Drive area due to an earlier vehicle incident. Expect delays. Detour not available. Details: https://t.co/fkiCudR3JP #Vanisle — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) June 13, 2020

More to come.

