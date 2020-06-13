A motor vehicle incident on the Malahat caused traffic delays on Saturday afternoon. (Google Maps)

UPDATED: Motor vehicle incident on Malahat leads to lane closures in both directions

West Shore RCMP on scene, traffic delays expected

A motor vehicle incident has closed both north and southbound lanes on the Malahat at Okotoks Drive – about four kilometres north of Langford.

Emergency crews are responding to the incident which took place on Saturday afternoon in the northbound lanes.

Just before 3 p.m. on June 13, West Shore RCMP confirmed that officers were responding to the incident in the northbound lanes of the Malahat. RCMP could not provide any more details.

A tweet from DriveBC says the highway has been reduced to one available lane and that delays are to be expected and a detour is not available. The next update from DriveBC is expected at 6 p.m.

More to come.

READ ALSO: William Head prison escapees charged in homicide of Metchosin man

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

motor vehicle crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tips on how to protect your aging loved ones from financial abuse
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Just Posted

VIDEO: Gwa’sala Nakwaxda’xw school staff get pied, dyed and shaved

Students hit reading target a week early

VIDEO: Port Hardy Secondary School’s 2020 graduating class

Port Hardy Secondary School celebrated grad on June 12.

VIDEO: Alert Bay pharmacist’s daughter invents automated device to prevent overdose deaths

The project was a finalist in the Youth Innovation Showcase

Get to know Port Alice’s new doctors

Garneau-Bégin and his colleague Dr. Bennett-Boutilier wanted a rural practice in Port Alice.

‘Egg-cellent’ recipes: What’s your favourite way to eat eggs?

Eggs donations are pouring through the cracks in Port Hardy, so here’s a roundup of recipes to help

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigator to the spill that occurred in a pump station

Tips on how to protect your aging loved ones from financial abuse

About one in 10 seniors are victims of consumer fraud each year: Canadian Department of Justice

UPDATED: Motor vehicle incident on Malahat leads to lane closures in both directions

West Shore RCMP on scene, traffic delays expected

‘Serious questions:’ Trudeau calls video of RCMP tackling chief shocking

The RCMP dash-cam footage was released publicly as part of a court application

Canadian expert says he is confident COVID-19 vaccine is months, not years away

Dr. Gary Kobinger helped develop a vaccine and treatment for the deadly Ebola virus

‘It’s going to be a test by fire’: Northern B.C. men build homemade catamaran

Bruce McGonigal and Rob Goodine plan to float from Quick to Smithers in August

Calls grow for Trudeau to end MSM blood donation ban

It’s time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to honour his promises, advocates say

B.C. First Nation reunited with artifact 13 years after found in Williams Lake

The spearhead is believed to be 2,600 to 4,000 years old

Most Read