Motor vehicle incident on Highway 19 near Woss

Truck goes off road into shoulder

A tractor trailer went off the road on Highway 19 near Woss on Monday. Facebook/Nelson Christensen photo

A semi truck went off the road on Highway 19 North near Woss on Monday.

According to a Facebook post, the truck went off the highway on the right hand side, and was pictured in the trees on the side of the road. The trailers were still on the main highway. The incident occurred near the Woss Junction.

The post said that a heavy duty tow truck was en route to the scene at approximately 2:15 p.m.

This story will be updated.

RELATED: Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter