Motorcycle crash snarls northbound Trans Canada Highway traffic at Chemainus

Traffic heavily backed up on the Trans Canada Highway near Fuller Lake Road. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Trans Canada Highway northbound lanes at Fuller Lake Road near Chemainus just reopened at 3 p.m. following a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon.

The north lanes of the highway were shut down for nearly two hours following the incident just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance with undetermined injuries.

Traffic was rerouted along Fuller Lake Road to Cottonwood, Crozier Road and onto Chemainus Road before motorists could return to the highway via Henry Road.

There were long delays northbound expected for much of the afternoon.

“We kind of blocked it off at the scene where we believe it starts,” said Sgt. Adam Tallboy of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

The motorcyclist lost control around the intersection of Fuller Lake Road and the TCH before landing in a ditch on the side of the road between Fuller Lake Road and Henry Road.

A traffic analyst was on the scene “getting the measurements done,” said Tallboy. “Once they’re done, they’re going to tow the bike out of here.”

He added an investigation was being conducted into how the accident happened.

The motorcycle did not appear to be heavily damaged. One lane was kept blocked where the motorcycle left the road until it could be towed.

It was expected to be several hours before traffic returned to normal on the northbound section of the highway between Duncan and Chemainus. There were many cars on the road on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter