Traffic heavily backed up on the Trans Canada Highway near Fuller Lake Road. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Motorcycle crash snarls northbound Trans Canada Highway traffic at Chemainus

Man taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Trans Canada Highway northbound lanes at Fuller Lake Road near Chemainus just reopened at 3 p.m. following a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon.

The north lanes of the highway were shut down for nearly two hours following the incident just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance with undetermined injuries.

Traffic was rerouted along Fuller Lake Road to Cottonwood, Crozier Road and onto Chemainus Road before motorists could return to the highway via Henry Road.

There were long delays northbound expected for much of the afternoon.

“We kind of blocked it off at the scene where we believe it starts,” said Sgt. Adam Tallboy of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

The motorcyclist lost control around the intersection of Fuller Lake Road and the TCH before landing in a ditch on the side of the road between Fuller Lake Road and Henry Road.

A traffic analyst was on the scene “getting the measurements done,” said Tallboy. “Once they’re done, they’re going to tow the bike out of here.”

He added an investigation was being conducted into how the accident happened.

The motorcycle did not appear to be heavily damaged. One lane was kept blocked where the motorcycle left the road until it could be towed.

It was expected to be several hours before traffic returned to normal on the northbound section of the highway between Duncan and Chemainus. There were many cars on the road on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UBC study shows honey bees can help monitor pollution in cities
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 1 now open after avalanche

Just Posted

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles blast Kelowna Rockets in first game of the Championships in Port Hardy

The Eagles are back in action at 7:30 p.m. tonight against the Dawson Creek KFC Canucks.

Pacific Coastal’s 2019 summer schedule offers new, non-stop service from Vancouver to Port Hardy and Bella Bella

Pacific Coastal Airlines is pleased to announce its 2019 Summer Schedule for… Continue reading

Mowi Canada West releases statement on Nanaimo teenager’s workplace death

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time, all of us at Mowi are devastated by this tragedy.”

MLA Claire Trevena talks 12 new licensed child care spaces to Port Hardy

“Parents have struggled to find adequate child care for years”

MLA Claire Trevena welcomes funding for school upgrades

“For 16 years, the BC Liberals cut funding for our school districts”

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

UBC study shows honey bees can help monitor pollution in cities

Scientists analyzed beehives in high density urban areas to those off on Galiano Island

Family continues search for man missing on Vancouver Island in traditional healing journey

The RCMP say Thomas was last seen on the island on Aug. 7

Motorcycle crash snarls northbound Trans Canada Highway traffic at Chemainus

Man taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Sarah McLachlan salutes Canadian music at Juno Awards tonight in London, Ont.

The Junos air live on Sunday

Airlines shift planes to get March Break travellers home amid Max 8 grounding

A number of domestic flights were cancelled

B.C. man mourns the loss of classmate killed in New Zealand mosque attack

When he heard news of the attack, he sent a message to his friend

Ethiopia minister: ‘Clear similarities’ in Boeing crashes

Both the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder were sent to Paris for analysis

Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies scores first goal for Bayern Munich

The first Canadian goal-scorer for Bayern

Most Read