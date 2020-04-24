Motorcycle riders arrive at NRGH at 7 p.m. Thursday in a show of support for health-care workers. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Motorcycles motor past Nanaimo hospital as a show of support

Riders wish to show appreciation, and they also want to get out of the house, organizer says

Motorcycle riders revved it up for front-line workers last night.

A motorcycle ride was timed to pass by Nanaimo Regional General Hospital at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

The ride was organized by Mark Lockhart, who said he had COVID-19 and was sick for weeks. A lot of friends helped him during that time, he said, with errands and even with some of his bills.

“After hearing my story, a lot of people said that we should get together and show some appreciation and respect for the people that are putting themselves out there for everybody else,” he said.

Lockhart said he was expecting participants from the ride to include members of the Nanaimo Motorcycle Club, Commandos Motorcycle Club, Harley Davidson riders and others, and they were looking forward to it.

“A lot of people are getting very antsy about being locked up at home and self-isolating and whatnot,” he said.

