Motorcyclist airlifted to Victoria following collision with car in Nanaimo

Crash happened at Howard Avenue and Fifth Street intersection

A 23-year-old man was airlifted to Victoria with unknown injuries after his motorcycle crashed with a car in Nanaimo last night.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the intersection of Howard Avenue and Fifth Street, when an older model Suzuki motorcycle and a Hyundai Sonata collided.

The motorcyclist, who is from Victoria, was treated at the scene by B.C. Ambulance paramedics and transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and then flown to hospital in Victoria with serious injuries.

Reserve Cont. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the driver of the Hyundai, a 70-year-old woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

“The driver of the motor vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, was relatively uninjured, but left shaken by the ordeal,’ O’Brien said.

He said police spoke with witnesses who said the collision happened in the middle of the intersection. The motorcycle was travelling east on Fifth Street and the Hyundai was Northbound on Howard when the the two vehicles collided.

“The intersection was closed for a while. Both vehicles were towed and drugs and alcohol were ruled out on the part of the driver of the Hyundai,” O’Brien said.

He did not have information about sobriety on the part of the motorcyclist.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-10539.

chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
