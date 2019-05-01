Motorcyclist dies following head-on collision in Bowser

Police say driver of other vehicle being investigated for impaired driving

A 67-year-old Bowser man has died after he was involved in a head-on collision while riding his motorbike on Saturday evening.

On April 27 at approximately 6:15 p.m., Oceanside RCMP respond to a crash on Highway 19A and Marview Drive in Bowser, involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that a vehicle had turned in front of an oncoming motorcycle causing the crash,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov, RCMP media relations officer. “The motorcycle operator, who was a local 67-year-old man, died as a result of injuries he sustained.”

Halskov said the driver of the vehicle, that turned in front of the motorcyclist, is being investigated for impaired driving causing death.

He added that the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service will be assisting Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services to further the investigation, in addition to the BC Coroners’ Service.

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

