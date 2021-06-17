Mount Waddington Regional Fall Fair cancelled again due to COVID-19 restrictions

The 2022 fall fair is still scheduled to take place in Port Hardy

The Mount Waddington Regional Fall Fair has been cancelled again due to COVID-19.

“The committee overseeing the Mount Waddington Regional Fall Fair has reluctantly decided to cancel the 2021 Fall Fair, scheduled to take place in Port Hardy,” said Brenda Fleeton via email. “After discussions with the board members, community leaders and facility staff, we agree that there is still a large possibility that holding such a large indoor event with hundreds of people may not be allowed by provincial rules, and certainly is already worrisome to some residents and usual participants. We would also require extra volunteers for the cleaning required with the Covid safety plans, and we are certain also that we would have smaller participation and attendances for the fair, meaning financial difficulties for the coming years.”

Fleeton noted the committee feels that starting the “vast amount of paperwork, financial expenditures and publicity required to run the fair is not reasonable under these circumstances.”

She added the committee is aware that many folks have had lots of time to work on craft projects, and would like to assure those who like to enter items for judging at the fair that all crafts, art and photography done since the 2019 fair will still be eligible for entering next year.

The 2022 fall fair is still scheduled to take place in Port Hardy.

