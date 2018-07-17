Mount Waddington Transit System celebrates 10th birthday

Transit service in Mount Waddington began on July 2, 2008 and has since grown from a small operation funded through the Vancouver Island Health Authority, to a full system offering four regional routes, two local routes, a ski bus, and handyDart service. Ridership has more than doubled in the last 10 years going from just under 13,00 rides in 2008 to over 27,000 rides in 2017.

“Congratulations to Mount Waddington Transit on 10 years of providing accessible public transit services,” said Claire Trevena, MLA for North Island and Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “I am pleased to see how the service has met the commuting and transportation needs of all North Island communities.”

The Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW) and BC Transit are planning a series of celebrations to mark the occasion. Mount Waddington buses will participate in several summer festivals and parades throughout the North Island including Filomi Days in Port Hardy, Orca Fest in Port McNeill. The RDMW’s new Volunteer Transit Network Vehicle will also make appearances at the Alert Bay 360 Kayak Race, and Sointula Salmon Days festival and parade.

“Building, operating and growing a successful transit system is the result of cooperation and teamwork between BC Transit and our local government partners,” said Erin Pinkerton, Interm president and Chief executive Officer of BC Transit. “We’re honoured to join the RDMW in reaching this milestone, and congratulate the transit system on a decade of connecting people and communities on northern Vancouver Island.”

“The Mount Waddington Transit system was made possible by community partnership with Alert Bay, Electorial Areas A,C, and D, Namgis First Nation, Kwakiutl First Nation, Port Hardy, Port McNeill, and the Quatsino First Nation, in conjunction with Island Health, BC Transit, the Mount Waddington Health Network and service provider North Island Community Services Society,” said RDMW Chair Andrey Hory. “We look forward to continuing to strengthen these partnerships and find new ways to improve transit services to North Island residents.”

-files from BC Transit