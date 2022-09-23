Mount Waddington Transit System gets NextRide

BC Transit has launched NextRide, its Automatic Vehicle Location technology, in the Mount Waddington Transit System. Following several weeks of testing and training, the new technology is now available to BC Transit customers in region.

NextRide allows customers to see real-time bus locations along routes and identify what predicted arrival times are at any selected stop. Onboard, automated stop announcements call out stops to customers riding the bus, which increases comfort and convenience, while also improving the overall accessibility for many using transit.

Through BC Transit, bus location data is provided to mobility providers like Transit App, so customers in Mount Waddington can track and monitor bus routes using their application of choice. Please note that customers using Google Maps to plan their trips will experience a short delay in the real time data showing up as it takes several weeks for Google to start sharing this information.

Two installation teams have been working closely together in neighbouring or nearby communities as they move through the province to install the new technology on buses. In all, NextRide will be installed on approximately 315 buses operating on all conventional, fixed routes in British Columbia.

NextRide falls under BC Transit’s Smart Bus program, which introduces new technologies on buses that improve the customer experience, while also helping grow ridership by making transit more accessible, safer and enjoyable. For a more detailed installation schedule, please see the accompanying backgrounder and find out more on the NextRide project page.

The NextRide Automatic Vehicle Location technology offers greater predictability to transit users during unforeseen events, such as delays, detours or other service challenges that impact transit operations.

