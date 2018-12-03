Webcam image taken around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2018 from mountwashington.ca. Much of the snow has since melted and resort officials are waiting on more snow before opening.

Mount Washington opening day delayed

Lack of snow leads to delay

While the opening day of Mount Washington Alpine Resort has been delayed thanks to Mother Nature, resort officials are optimistic it won’t be too much longer of a wait.

With opening day originally set for Dec. 7, Sheila Rivers, the resort’s marketing manager said there is only about 10 cm of snow at the very top of the runs, and not enough to open by the predicted time.

“We’re currently looking at a system coming in this weekend that looks like it might bring some snow. It’s still two to three days out before we get excited though.”

She did add they do have one snowmaking machine operational on the tube park, however, the machines are not fully prepared for full coverage, due to factors such as water usage and infrastructure.

Rivers explained staff have been preparing for skiers and snowboarders and said while it does depend on snow quality, a minimum of three feet is usually a good indication of the amount of snow required to open.

For updates on snow conditions, visit www.mountwashington.ca.


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Most Read