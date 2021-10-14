Construction of a fire hall at Mount Washington is expected to cost $2.49 million. File photo

Construction of a fire hall at Mount Washington is expected to cost $2.49 million. File photo

Mount Washington poised to finally get a fire hall

Comox Valley Regional District directors commit money to fire protection at Island ski hill

Vancouver Island’s ski hill may finally be poised to get full-fledged fire protection.

“This has been a long time coming,” Comox Valley Regional District Area C director Edwin Grieve said. “We narrowly averted tragedy up there about three times.”

READ: Mount Washington residents get fire protection

Pending the adoption of bylaws, directors approved a recommended $700,000 contribution from CVRD Area C and a further $200,000 from CVRD Area B towards construction of a fire hall on Mount Washington.

The fire hall project is expected to cost $2.49 million. Electoral assent is required for long-term borrowing.

Grieve hopes the project will get going as soon as possible while the Canadian dollar remains relatively stable.

“It’s never going to get cheaper to build than it is today,” he said.

Following a successful referendum in 2016, the CVRD board established the Mount Washington Fire Protection Service and authorized the borrowing of $415,000 to develop a fire service storage facility. Since 2017, the Oyster River Fire Rescue department has been providing services to Mount Washington, including training volunteer firefighters.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Regional Districtfirefighters

Previous story
Civil case against former boss nets B.C. sexual assault survivor nearly $1 million
Next story
Those responsible urged to come forward after grizzly bear, elk illegally shot and left near Elk Valley

Just Posted

Roots & Grooves (Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes) performed at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy back in 2019 as part of the North Island Concert Society’s 2019 season lineup. (North Island Gazette file photo)
North Island Concert Society returns with a new musical act at the end of the month

Email your thoughts on this opinion piece to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
OPINION: Public schools need to reduce classroom sizes

The winners of the City of Campbell River 2021 Environmental Stewardship Awards. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River.
City honours environmental ambassadors with stewardship awards

The semi-closed aquaculture containment system trialed by Cermaq Canada. Cermaq Canada Photo.
Cermaq halts semi-closed containment system trial