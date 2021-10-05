Around 4cm of snow fell Tuesday (Oct. 5) morning at the ski resort, thanks to light precipitation in the area and a temperature of 0C. Mount Washington screengrab

Around 4cm of snow fell Tuesday (Oct. 5) morning at the ski resort, thanks to light precipitation in the area and a temperature of 0C. Mount Washington screengrab

Mount Washington receives early blanket of snow

Around 4cm of snow fell Tuesday (Oct. 5)

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter on Mount Washington.

Around 4cm of snow fell Tuesday (Oct. 5) morning at the ski resort, thanks to light precipitation in the area and a temperature of 0C.

Around noon, the snowfall had stopped, however, accumulation could be seen on the ground.

According to The Weather Network, the rest of the week could see mixed precipitation on the mountain, with another round of light snow on Sunday, as overnight lows dip down to -4C.

A potent Pacific system is pushing on the B.C. coast, with some higher elevations potentially seeing snow accumulations up to 20cm. A snowfall warning is in effect for the Peace River region, but with a northwest flow, freezing levels have dropped significantly.

The average south coast peaks freezing level for October is just under 3,000m; on late Sunday (Oct. 10) and Monday, levels could drop to around 1,200m (Mount Washington is at 1,590m).

Winter opening day for Mount Washington Alpine Resort (conditions permitting) is set for Dec. 10. Crews are currently active with machines preparing for winter operations.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: ‘Epic’ conditions at Mount Washington

Previous story
Vancouver Island slides west, tremors could signal tectonic shifting
Next story
RCMP officer who shot Kootenay man testifies at inquest

Just Posted

Port Hardy Minor Hockey players are excited for the 2021-2022 season to finally start. (Nicki Ranger - submitted photo)
Port Hardy Minor Hockey storms back to the ice for new season

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
Port McNeill, thank you from the bottom of our hearts

Kwakiutl Chief and Elder Rupert Wilson Sr. (Facebook photo)
Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs honours the passing of Kwakiutl Chief Rupert Wilson Sr.

Line Robert. (ICET Facebook photo)
ICET Chief Executive Officer Line Robert announces her retirement