Mount Washington sets opening day

Following a delay, Mount Washington Alpine Resort is set to open Friday. Screenshot/Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Break out the skis and snowboards – Mount Washington Alpine Resort has set an opening date.

Following a delay due to lack of snow, mountain operations will begin Friday, Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with night skiing in effect, confirmed Kayla Stockton, the resort’s marketing manager.

Open terrain will include Coaster, the Easy Acres zone as well as the Tube Park and limited Nordic operations, with more terrain opening as snow conditions allow. Early season lift ticket pricing will be in effect based on open terrain.

As of Thursday morning, the mountain received 41 cm of snow within the past 48 hours to put the snowbase at 62 cm.

“Our team is still confirming specific details and will share more information via social media and the website leading into opening tomorrow morning,” added Stockton.

For more information and current conditions, visit www.mountwashington.ca.



