A mountain biker has died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night. Keri Sculland/Star Photo

Mountain biker found dead on Vancouver Island trail

A mountain biker died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night.

Village of Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson said his department responded to call around 6:45 p.m. July 9 for a mountain biker who had crashed near the Blockhead trail.

“We found out the (rider) was non-responsive. There was a couple of bikers who came across him and began performing CPR.”

Williamson said the rider, who he estimates was between 55 to 60 years old, was riding by himself. He added there was a lot of riders on the trail and the bikers who found the individual had talked with him five minutes prior as they were riding the same trail.

He credited the group of riders for performing CPR for an extended period of time.

“I know the trails quite well and it’s about 12 km up in the bush by the Cumberland watershed. It’s a long way in there so we sent guys in the bottom and up to the top.”

The Comox Valley RCMP, BC Ambulance along with the BC Coroner’s Service attended the scene. The incident is not being considered suspicious.


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. Navy being sued for expanded flights from island near Victoria
Next story
Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

Just Posted

Port Hardy Rotary Club installs new informational sign at District of Port Hardy’s windmill blade display

What do you think of the windmill blade display and the new informational sign?

Minor hockey camp takes over Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

The camp also saw the return of former NHL’er Clayton Stoner to his hometown.

PHOTO GALLERY: Tri-Port celebrates Canada Day!

Missed Canada Day celebrations in the Tri-Port? Well look no further.

MP Rachel Blaney wants answers from Fisheries Minister regarding chinook public fishery restrictions

Blaney asked for Wilkinson “to come here and talk to the people in a meaningful way in this riding”

Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre launches new poverty law advocacy program for the Mt. Waddington Region

“We’re here to help North Island locals have fair access to services”

‘The Lion King’ cast talks reimagining the Disney classic

Composer Lebo M. said the remake will feature tunes from the original

Mountain biker found dead on Vancouver Island trail

A mountain biker has died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night. Village… Continue reading

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

U.S. Navy being sued for expanded flights from island near Victoria

Washington State attorney general announces lawsuit against navy for expanded operations

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

The cost of a legal gram of weed was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter

Most Read