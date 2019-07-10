Mountain biker found dead on Vancouver Island trail

A mountain biker died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night.

Village of Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson said his department responded to call around 6:45 p.m. July 9 for a mountain biker who had crashed near the Blockhead trail.

“We found out the (rider) was non-responsive. There was a couple of bikers who came across him and began performing CPR.”

Williamson said the rider, who he estimates was between 55 to 60 years old, was riding by himself. He added there was a lot of riders on the trail and the bikers who found the individual had talked with him five minutes prior as they were riding the same trail.

He credited the group of riders for performing CPR for an extended period of time.

“I know the trails quite well and it’s about 12 km up in the bush by the Cumberland watershed. It’s a long way in there so we sent guys in the bottom and up to the top.”

The Comox Valley RCMP, BC Ambulance along with the BC Coroner’s Service attended the scene. The incident is not being considered suspicious.



