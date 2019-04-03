B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

Homicide investigators have launched a new campaign in the continued manhunt for Brandon Nathan Teixeira, wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey that left one man dead.

A $55,000 reward was announced Wednesday for anyone who provides information that leads to Teixeira’s arrest. The funds are offered through a non-profit organization called the Bolo Program. BOLO is a police term that stands for “be on the lookout.”

“We are not looking for witnesses or for people to testify in court. This matter is ready to go to trial,” Supt. Donna Richardson told reporters at BC RCMP Headquarters in Surrey.

“To Brandon Teixeira, there is nowhere to go and we will find you sooner or later. Do the right thing, contact your lawyer and turn yourself in.”

In the early morning of Oct. 23, 2017, Surrey RCMP responded to reports of gunfire in the 14300-block of Crescent Road, on 36A Avenue, just south of the one-way bridge over the Nicomekl River.

There, 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra was found by officers suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died.

Soon after the initial report, police received a call from a woman who said she had also been shot. The second victim was found at Exit 10 of Highway 99, off King George Boulevard, and was taken to hospital, where she was treated for injuries and expected to recover.

At the time of the shooting, the woman – who was not publicly identified – was said by police to be known to Khabra, and that they believed she was with him when the shooting occurred.

Since the incident, Teixeira has been at large. He was last seen buying liquor in Langley at 8:30 p.m., Sept. 5, 2018 – the same evening that police flooded the 2700-block of Country Woods Drive in South Surrey in what was later confirmed as an attempt to make an arrest in connection with the investigation.

It is believed Teixeira – who IHIT officials noted Wednesday is one of Canada’s most wanted – could now be in Alberta.

Homicide investigators have previously described Teixeira as “extremely violent” and say he poses a “significant” risk to public safety.

READ MORE: IHIT seeks ‘extremely violent’ man in connection with 2017 Crescent Road murder

READ MORE: Police ask Alberta residents to keep eye out for South Surrey murder suspect

The Bolo program involves social media, advertisements and poster campaigns to boost public awareness about Canada’s most wanted.

In January, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit announced a partnership with the organization in their latest efforts to find Conor D’Monte, a UN gangster wanted for the murder of another well-known gangster, Kevin LeClair, a member of the Red Scorpions. Police believe D’Monte left Canada in 2011, and has been on the run since.

READ MORE: Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Teixeira is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10 and weighing 161 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him, but call 911 instead.

