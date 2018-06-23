Mounties seize 1,500 pot plants in ‘extensive Shawnigan raid

Mounties searched a property in the 4800-block of Goldstream Heights Drive on May 30

Nearly 2,000 pot plants were seized by Shawnigan Lake RCMP during the execution of three search warrants. (Black Press file photo)

The execution of three search warrants has yielded three arrests and the seizure of nearly 2,000 marijuana plants by the Shawnigan Lake RCMP.

Mounties searched a property in the 4800-block of Goldstream Heights Drive on May 30, uncovering “an extensive 1,500 marijuana plant grow operation,” said a press release issued Friday by the Shawnigan detachment.

“As a result of the investigation a second residence on the property was also searched locating further marijuana bud, score sheets, and a small amount of monies seized,” police said.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at that location.

The two searches gave cause to execute a third search warrant in the 4800-block of Goldstream Heights Drive on June 13.

While there police uncovered a 477-plant grow operation.

A man and a woman were both arrested without incident.

”Shawnigan Lake RCMP are recommending charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act on the three individuals,” said the release.



