MP asks Minister of Transport for review of safe crew levels on new ferries

The new ferries were approved to run with smaller crew sizes, raising safety concerns

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney has weighed in on the reduced staffing requirements for the north Island’s two new ferries.

The Island Aurora and Island Discovery were approved by Transport Canada to run with fewer crew members than the old ferries that were replaced.

Blaney sent a letter to federal transport minister Marc Garneau, requesting that he review the decision.

Ferry crew have said via the BC Ferry & Marine Workers Union that they are unable to complete emergency drills in a timely manner with the reduced crew size of five. The old ferries ran with six or seven crew.

BC Ferries said in a statement that the new ferries are more efficient, allowing the vessel to be safely run with fewer crew.

But the union disagreed, and filed a petition for a judicial review of the Transport Canada decision.

The small islands on the routes told Blaney that BC Ferries jobs are a major part of their livelihoods, and any layoffs will significantly impact them.

No one has been laid off yet, but the union said some workers have had their hours reduced to zero while others are working overtime.

READ MORE: Concerns raised about crew numbers for new BC Ferries

Dan Kimmerly, Ships’ Officers’ Component President with the union, said the crew of five is not able to perform regular engine maintenance and cleaning mid-voyage as they normally would, and so some are asked to do the work on overtime.

The other confusion is that the new boats are licensed to carry half their capacity. The licence allows 145 passengers, and yet can carry 300.

According to Kimmerly, it’s because 150 people — 145 passengers plus five crew — can fit in a life raft. The boats have two muster stations, but are only using one right now and so can only safely sail with half-capacity.

“There probably isn’t the demand right now [for full capacity], but it would appear that they’re just paying these people to sit at home right now. Why not just put them to work?” Kimmerly asked.

The Island Aurora runs between Port McNeill, Alert Bay and Sointula. The Island Discovery serves Powell River and Texada Island.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBCFerriesLabour

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Investigator says B.C. pilot impaired by fumes in 2017 Australia crash
Next story
13 new B.C. COVID-19 cases, Langley Lodge outbreak ends

Just Posted

MP asks Minister of Transport for review of safe crew levels on new ferries

The new ferries were approved to run with smaller crew sizes, raising safety concerns

$8,179,919 in grant funding announced for North Island communities

This local funding is part of over $228 million in grants going to B.C. communities.

Port Hardy earns Bear Smart certification

Community committed to living safely alongside bears

Funding police would be ‘most expensive single budget item we would have’ says Port Hardy councillor

‘we’re not panicking — I can’t see our population numbers jumping up that high that quick’

Small physically distant running event with big heart held in Port Hardy

Indigenous Run/Walk program went ahead this year, with some downsizing due to COVID-19

13 new B.C. COVID-19 cases, Langley Lodge outbreak ends

Health care outbreaks down to four, 162 cases active

Two injured hikers airlifted from North Vancouver Island Park

Campbell River and Comox Search and Rescue hoist team rescued the injured from Cape Scott Provincial Park

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016

A piece of rope tied into a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016

B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain

B.C.’s Indigenous rights law faces 2020 implementation deadline

Pipeline projects carry on as B.C. works on UN goals

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Most Read