MP Blaney demands government wharf in Port McNeill be repaired and opened for use again

North Island – Powell River MP Rachel Blaney says she wants government to take action on the closure of the federal wharf in Port McNeill.

In a letter written to the Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray, Blaney noted the wharf has been closed for too long now with no information from the government on when it will be reopened, and there’s been no valid explanation for the long closure.

“The closure of the federal wharf in Port McNeill has become an urgent situation that is having a significant economic impact on the community,” Blaney wrote in her letter. “It is my understanding that the federal wharf has been closed since March 2022 due to the need for repairs to two pilings, a repair that would take approximately one day to complete.”

Blaney further stated that the wharf is used by a range of vessels, including cruise ships, naval vessels, and boats needing repairs and provisions. Since the closure of the wharf, such vessels have been turned away.

“The wharf is a vital piece of infrastructure in Port McNeill,” said Mayor James Furney. “It is unacceptable that the federal government has been stonewalling these much-needed and yet simple, repairs. It’s not like we are building a rocket ship. This should have been done long ago.”

According to Blaney, the Town of Port McNeill has reached out to the government for information on repairs, but they have only been told an assessment was ongoing but resources were taken up with Hurricane Fiona.

“I trust you will agree with me that this matter is vital to the people of Port McNeill and the vessels that rely on that wharf,” Blaney wrote. “North Island small rural communities especially rely on these activities for meaningful economic contributions. Please provide a response as to when SCH/DFO can schedule the repair of the wharf so the community does not suffer further economic losses due to a situation they have no control over.”

