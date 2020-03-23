MP Blaney one of three NDP MPs joining emergency session of Parliament on Tuesday

  • Mar. 23, 2020 3:30 p.m.
  • News

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will join NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and London-Fanshaw MP Lyndsay Mathyssen as the three NDP members in a reduced Parliament that will sit on Tuesday to pass legislation to enable the government to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reduced minority Parliament will consist of 14 Liberals, 11 Conservatives, 3 NDP, 3 Bloc Quebecois, and one Green MP as per an agreement negotiated among the official parties. Blaney has remained in Ottawa since Parliament was suspended on March 13 in order to serve her role as party whip which includes negotiating and liaising with the other parties. Following the session, Blaney will return to her riding and undertake 14 days of self-isolation.

“It has been very hard to be away from my family and my community with all that is going on, but it’s critical that the government be able to enact measures right away to give Canadians the support they need,” Blaney said.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has previously indicated to the Prime Minister that the NDP will support the upcoming legislation giving it the votes needed to pass. Singh urged the Prime Minister to begin rollout of programs immediately rather than wait for legislation to pass stating that “Canadians cannot wait a moment longer for help.”

Singh, Blaney and the NDP are also proposing additional measures to help Canadians including a moratorium on evictions, foreclosures, and utility cut-offs; ensuring banks waive interest fees for the next two payments cycles; increasing the wage subsidy for small and medium-sized businesses; and ensuring that supports for big businesses are tied to protecting jobs in Canada.

RELATED: Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusParliament

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says
Next story
Cities warned from declaring local states of emergency, Abbotsford mayor says

Just Posted

North Island Rising: Gouging me less than you gouged me before is still gouging

Oil at $26 a barrel does not legitimize the retail gas prices we are seeing at the local pump today.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Eagle hits the water

‘The eagles were a little bit harder to spot with all the snow on the trees’

Seniors’ Defence Initiative is up and running in Port Hardy

Being isolated during a crisis brings high levels of anxiety.

North Island Gazette’s 2019-2020 minor hockey awards

Gazette awards are just for fun, the real awards get handed out at the players’ banquet.

Kitchen renovations at Port Hardy fire department Hall 1 nearing completion

The Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary Society were the ones who funded the entire project.

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

Vancouver Island Olympic hopeful devastated by Team Canada decision, but in full support

Tokyo 2020 would have been swimmer Mackenzie Padington’s first Olympic Games

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Cities warned from declaring local states of emergency, Abbotsford mayor says

Mayor Henry Braun says solicitor general discouraged such declarations, warning of ‘chaos’

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

MP Blaney one of three NDP MPs joining emergency session of Parliament on Tuesday

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will join NDP leader Jagmeet Singh… Continue reading

B.C. man holds virtual birthday party with 70 guests

Peter Van Mil of Abbotsford turns 35 and celebrates with Facebook Live video

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

Comprehensive COVID-19 world update as of Monday afternoon, March 23

4,200 prisoners release, 1,000 new hospital beds for New York

Most Read