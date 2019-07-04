MP says ‘pleasant persistence’ pays off

Rachel Blaney looks back at first term in office

Rachel Blaney, New Democrat MP for the North Island-Powell River, speaks to party members at Merville Hall. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Rachel Blaney relied on “pleasant persistence,” and a strong connection with local governments and organizations, to advocate for North Island-Powell River constituents during her first four years as a member of parliament.

She says collaborative efforts helped bring in $25 million to the riding during her first two years after being elected.

“I’m really proud of the work that I’ve done. I feel that we’ve done a good job in my office of making sure that we’re the North Island-Powell River voice in Ottawa,” Blaney said. “I really believe it’s that pleasant persistence. I didn’t try to pick fights with people, I just tried to get things done.”

A highlight of her term was working with former Comox mayor Paul Ives to secure the fixed-wing search and rescue project at CFB Comox.

“I hope people remember there were multiple bases trying to get that project, and Comox was successful,” she said. “It’s great for our local economy.”

When she ran for office, Blaney repeatedly heard about challenges posed by high costs of ferry travel, which is a provincial issue. Nevertheless, after being elected, she and other coastal MPs advocated for federal funds to be made available for terminal upgrades. She said $60 million has since come into the riding to help BC Ferries upgrade terminals.

Blaney serves as vice-chair of Indigenous and Northern Affairs. Bill C-92 — An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit, and Metis children, youth and families — passed at the end of the last session in the House, following the testimony of many witnesses. Several of Blaney’s recommended amendments were accepted.

“I didn’t get everything I wanted, but I got some pivotal things that looked at protecting Indigenous children, and making sure that we were moving in the right direction,” she said, noting B.C. contains the largest number of Indigenous communities in the country. “When we talk about reconciliation, these are some of the key things that we want to see moving forward.”

As co-chair of the standing committee on Veterans Affairs, Blaney is pleased about the passing of a motion that calls for government, after the fall election, to formulate a plan to address the estimated 3,000 to 5,000 homeless veterans in Canada.

“That’s a good number, but it’s not so big that we can’t deal with it. W’ere looking forward to seeing some solutions.”

Another hat she wears is Seniors’ Critic for the NDP. On July 1, Old Age Security (OAS) and Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) payments increased, but Blaney said the combined increases work out to an extra $12-16 per month.

“How is that going to make a difference?” she said, noting the need for a National Seniors Strategy. “We need a plan that doesn’t leave so many seniors struggling.”

Blaney will be seeking re-election Oct. 21.

Previous story
Anti-abortion film screening cancelled after B.C. theatre receives threats
Next story
North Island Secondary School principal seconded to the Ministry of Education

Just Posted

North Island Secondary School principal seconded to the Ministry of Education

NISS Principal Jay Dixon will be reporting for work from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2020.

Tyson’s Thoughts: Write letters to the editor

Port Hardy local Wilhelm Waldstein is by far our most prolific letter writer.

Photo of the Week: Black bear cub waves hello

Email photos to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

North Island’s Canada Day schedules have arrived

Looking for Canada Day schedules in the North Island? Well look no further, we’ve got you covered!

Youngster fundraises for Port Hardy Animal Shelter

“I’m just so proud of her, she likes to think of the animals”

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

MP says ‘pleasant persistence’ pays off

Rachel Blaney looks back at first term in office

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Pro-life bus shelter ads draw ire in downtown Victoria

Advertisements for Birthright Victoria spark outrage from Access Birth Control

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Anti-abortion film screening cancelled after B.C. theatre receives threats

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

This Lower Mainland city wants a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

Most Read