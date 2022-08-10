Mudslide closes Highway 1 near Lytton

The highway is closed until further notice

(Facebook/Jr. Dryndo

(Facebook/Jr. Dryndo

Highway 1 is closed after a mudslide covered both lanes at approximately 8:30 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 10.

The highway was hit by several flash floods which triggered the erosion.

The mudslide has blocked the highway between Junction Hwy 12 and Junction Hwy 8 for 35.6 km , from Spences Bridge to Lytton.

tweet

Drive BC has listed the event as major.

Detours are not available at this time.

Heavy rain south of Spences Bridge caused the flooding and mudslide.

The Fraser Canyon is currently under a thunderstorm watch with incoming weather that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

More to come.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Rosswood fire has moved away from structures

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Kyle Dornan stops for a group photo near the end of the day at the bike rodeo in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Tour de Rock ‘bike rodeo’ fundraiser takes over Port Hardy Recreation Centre parking lot

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Supplied photo)
Joint funding will make Port McNeill’s Beach Drive more resilient to natural disasters

(file photo)
No damage reported or expected after 4.6 magnitude quake off Vancouver Island

Over 7,000 people on the north part of Vancouver Island woke up without power on Monday morning. Photo courtesy BC Hydro
Over 7,300 were without power in North Island for five hours