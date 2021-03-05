Mysterious smoke cloud seen in Seavac Centre

WRITTEN BY DEBRA LYNN

At approximately 4 p.m. on March 4, the Village of Port Alice Public Works Committee was having a meeting in the Seavac Centre when they smelled smoke.

The group went out into to the hallway and saw a light cloud of smoke between the science room and the bathrooms that quickly dissipated. The smell, that is typical of an electrical burn, remained.

Fire crews did a thorough sweep of the centre, unlocking and checking all the rooms and even climbing onto the roof, but nothing was found. Village staff then decided to shut off the power to the entire building.

They notified the owner of the building, Vancouver Island North School District, about the incident so that they could make the necessary repairs to the electrical system.

firefirefighters