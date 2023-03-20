Nakusp RCMP responding to a break-and-enter on March. 16. (Contributed)

Nakusp man in prison following break-in, RCMP discover ‘underground bunker’ on property

Police responded to reports of a break-and-enter on Mar. 14

A prolific Nakusp offender is in jail following a break and enter last week which uncovered an ‘underground bunker’ full of stolen property.

On March 14, Nakusp RCMP responded to a report of a break-in in the Burton Area on Arrow Lake where they learned several items had been stolen, including a White Ford F350.

Police obtained game camera footage from the area which detected and recorded the suspects involved.

Two days later, on the morning of March 16, a Nakusp officer located the stolen Ford F350 at the back of a known prolific offender’s residence.

Several police attended to the scene where two males were arrested, a search warrant was obtained, and a search of the property was conducted.

According to the Nakusp RCMP, the search revealed a large underground bunker with ‘a significant amount’ of stolen property inside. The search also uncovered stolen property from previous thefts, including tools from a stolen vehicle from the Lumby area.

One of the men arrested was found to be in breach of his house arrest and is serving the remaining sentence in prison.

The investigation is ongoing. The Nakusp RCMP are recommending charges of Break and Enter and Possession of Stolen Property against the two individuals.

