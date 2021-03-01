‘Namgis First Nation partners with the Province of B.C.

Premier John Horgan met with the ‘Namgis First Nation in 2017 at their Big House on Cormorant Island to discuss issues regarding aquaculture. (North Island Gazette file photo)

The ‘Namgis First Nation have signed an agreement to partner with the Province of B.C. on a modernized land use planning approach to manage the integrity of the ecosystems and natural resources in ‘Namgis territory.

According to a news release from the B.C. government, Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and Don Svanvik, ‘Namgis Chief Councillor, signed a government-to-government memorandum of understanding designed to help sustain the lands, waters, resources and wildlife “in a manner consistent with implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.”

The agreement “will guide land use planning to protect and manage the integrity of the ecosystems that sustain the lands, waters resources and wildlife the ‘Namgis rely on to exercise their Aboriginal title and rights,” added the release. “The process will also support the economic and social well-being of ‘Namgis, communities and stakeholders who use and rely on the resources contained in the project area, which extends from the mouth of the Nimpkish River to the Vernon Lake watershed on northern Vancouver Island.”

ABOUT THE PROJECT

The Gwa’ni Project area encompasses more than 166,000 hectares, including the majority of the Upper and Lower Nimpkish Landscape units. Most of the area is within Tree Farm Licence 37, which is held by Western Forest Products Inc.

In 2018, B.C. dedicated $16 million over three years to modernize land use planning to help advance reconciliation efforts with Indigenous communities, support economic opportunities, and make sure the stewardship of provincial public land reflects the diverse values and interests of all British Columbians.

The next step in the Gwa’ni Project will be community and stakeholder consultation in spring 2021.

